Dharma Center plans Winter Introduction to Meditation

The YS Dharma Center will offer a Winter Introduction to Meditation Course on Wednesday evenings for six weeks beginning Jan. 8.

The course is open to those who want to begin a practice as well as those wanting to refresh their practice. The class will meet 7:40–8:45 p.m. through Feb. 12. The text will be “Zen Meditation for Beginners: A Practical Guide by Bonnie Myotai Treace.”

The course is free of charge, with donations to the center accepted. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, email zen@ysdharma.org.