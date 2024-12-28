2024 Yellow Springs Giving & Gifting Catalogue
Dec
28
2024
Religion & Spirituality
The VIDA commission recognized the Dharma Center, located on the corner of Davis and Livermore streets, because the building and surrounding gardens “create a subtle yet compelling visual effect and atmosphere. (Photo by Matt Minde)

The Dharma Center is located on the corner of Davis and Livermore streets. (News archive photo by Matt Minde)

Dharma Center plans Winter Introduction to Meditation

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The YS Dharma Center will offer a Winter Introduction to Meditation Course on Wednesday evenings for six weeks beginning Jan. 8.

The course is open to those who want to begin a practice as well as those wanting to refresh their practice. The class will meet 7:40–8:45 p.m. through Feb. 12. The text will be “Zen Meditation for Beginners: A Practical Guide by Bonnie Myotai Treace.”

The course is free of charge, with donations to the center accepted. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, email zen@ysdharma.org.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com