Geneva Brisbane

Geneva (Bradley) Brisbane, 96, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, peacefully at the home of her daughter in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, the youngest of five children.

Geneva graduated in 1950 from North Carolina A&T State University, where she obtained a degree in commercial education and met her future husband, Alton W. Brisbane Sr. They married Dec. 9, 1950, and she moved to Ohio and eventually went to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They had four children, Alton W. Brisbane Jr., Glenda Brisbane and twins Carla and Candace. In 1961 they moved to raise their family in Yellow Springs. During the late ’60s and early ’70s she worked at Yellow Springs Instrument Company and at Yellow Springs High School as a typing and business teacher. Geneva earned a master’s degree in guidance counseling and worked as a guidance counselor at South High School in Springfield, Ohio, until her retirement in 1988. She stayed in the family home in Yellow Springs until June of 2024, when she went to stay with her daughter in Maryland.

Geneva was always an active member of her community. She was a Life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, a past local chapter president of the Beta Eta Omega Alumnae Chapter in Dayton, Ohio, and a current member of the Rho Omega Alumnae Chapter in Wilberforce Ohio, where she held the positions of secretary, financial officer and chairman of various committees over the years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs, where she served as a deacon and steward. Geneva enjoyed gardening, dancing and was also a member of the Leisurettes Club. She loved her family, friends, neighbors and community and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton W. Brisbane Sr.; daughter, Candace Brisbane; parents, John H. Bradley Sr. and Evelena Bradley; siblings, John H. Bradley Jr., Paul Bradley, Theodore Bradley Sr. and Robena Bradley; and son-in-law, Ronnie Calhoun.

Survivors include children, Alton W. Brisbane Jr. (Angela), Glenda Brisbane and Carla Calhoun (Jon Williams), six grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2025 in Yellow Springs. Donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.