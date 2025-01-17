Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 17, 2025

BASKETBALL

Boys in fifth place

The Varsity Bulldogs slipped to fifth place in the Metro Buckeye Conference after four losses over the last several weeks. The team’s current conference record is 1–3, with an overall season record of 1–9.

The boys suffered a 39–63 loss against conference rivals Miami Valley School on Friday, Dec. 20. Freshman Brayden Trimbach led the team in scoring, netting 20 points, followed by six each from seniors Kaveeyon Wagner and Landon Harris. Trimbach and freshman Maddox Buster led for rebounds, with each nabbing six, and Harris netted the most steals, with four, followed closely by three each from Wagner, Buster and Trimbach

A non-conference loss followed Friday, Dec. 27, with the boys falling 28–65 against Franklin Monroe. Wagner was the offensive leader this time, netting seven points, followed closely by Buster and Trimbach with six each.

The boys played a closer game against non-conference team Lehman Catholic on Monday, Dec. 30, with a score of 46–61. Trimbach again emerged as the scoring leader with 18 points, with an impressive 15 from Harris. Wagner racked up nine rebounds, followed by six from Trimbach.

The first game of the new year, Saturday, Jan. 4, saw the boys fall 40–78 against non-conference team Oyler High. Trimbach netted 19 points this time, accounting for just shy of half of the Bulldog’s overall score for the game.

Results of a Tuesday, Jan. 14, match against East Dayton Christian were not available at press time.

Trimbach remains the offensive leader for scoring in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with an updated average of 21.1 points per game. Wagner leads the conference in steals, netting an average of 3.3 per game.

BOWLING

Boys remain in second place

Two more wins kept the varsity boys second in the Metro Buckeye Conference over the last several weeks as they defeated Valleyview 2,308 pins to 1,761 Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Greenview 1,820 to 1,377 Monday, Jan. 13.

Junior Jaxyn Fletcher was the scoring leader in both matches, with a total of 477 pins against Valleyview and 365 pins against Greenview.

Junior Noah Diamond remains third in scoring leaders for the Metro Buckeye Conference, with an average of 189.9 pins per game; Fletcher trails him in seventh place, with an average of 180.6 pins per game.

The boys currently hold a conference record of 3–1, with an overall record of 8–1. Undefeated Dayton Christian still leads the conference in first place, but Yellow Springs continues to outpace Dayton in average scoring, ranking first.

One loss, one win for girls

The Bulldogs varsity girls suffered a 1,171 to 1,385 loss against Valleyview Wednesday, Dec. 18. Freshman Avery Tobias led the Bulldogs in scoring, with a total of 259 pins across two regular games.

The girls rallied for a win against Greenview Monday, Jan. 13, prevailing 1,311 to 1,161. Tobias was again the scoring leader, with 314 pins across two regular games.

Tobias remains second in ranking for scoring in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with an average per-game score of 146.1.

The Bulldogs’ current conference record is 0–3, with an overall season record of 2–5.