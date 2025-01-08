Subscribe Anywhere
Obituaries

Edward Prether

Edward Robert Prether passed away Jan. 4, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked at Morris Bean & Co. and Meijer before retiring in 2021. He loved being around nature, riding his bike, photography and reading.

He is survived by his two daughters, Talitha (Gerry) Greene and Maria Prether; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family members. Per his wishes, no service will be held. His body has been donated to Wright State University.

The Yellow Springs News
