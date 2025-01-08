Janice Bishop

Janice (Ward) Bishop was born on Nov. 13, 1942, in St John, New Brunswick, Canada, first daughter to John and Ruth Ward, arriving after brothers, Jack and Lyman. The family became complete with the birth of brother Terry and sisters Ruth, Colleen and Joyce. From an early age, Janice took her responsibilities seriously and matured into a very caring human, always looking after and out for others.

Janice was adventurous and excited to expand her world, spending time living in Montreal, Boston and Pittsburgh, and for over 40 years in Claremont, Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life, Phil Bishop. Janice and Phil were happily married until Phil’s untimely death, which Janice faced with great courage and tenacity. After some years, Janice, with her beloved dog, Daisy, moved closer to family in Yellow Springs, to the delight of her sister Ruth. Janice remained in Yellow Springs until her passing on the 12th of November, 2024.

Janice had a marvelous personality, strength of character and was full of fun and quick wit. Her ability to make many dear friends in her lifetime was obvious, and she spent a good portion of each day on phone calls to friends all over the U.S. and Canada. Janice was especially close to her immediate family, whose chats and opinions were dear to her. Yellow Springs suited Janice’s vibe; she loved the town, its people and politics, but her heart equally belonged in California, with her dear friends, and she often spoke of returning. She was a keen reader and “keeper upper” of all things around her. Despite health issues in the last year of her life, Janice was determined to live each day to the full, courageously seeking treatment and planning on a long and interesting future. What a loss to Yellow Springs; our friend Janice will be deeply missed by all.