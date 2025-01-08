Lorelei Wessendorf

Lorelei S. Wessendorf, age 49, of Dayton, passed away Dec. 10, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 6, 1975, the daughter of Leah Gomph and the late Ken Harsh. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Wessendorf; her mother, Leah Gomph; children, Jerry Warne and Rhiannon Harsh-Wessendorf; her grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

Lorelei was a wonderful wife and loved her children with all of her heart. In her free time, she enjoyed many forms of art and tending to her plants. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a kind soul, was very compassionate and showed love to anyone she met throughout her life. Although she faced many struggles during her life, she persevered in work and made something of herself. She had a creative, brilliant mind.

Lorelei worked for over 15 years at the House of Ravenwood, in Yellow Springs, where she was nicknamed “The Purple Hippie” by Dave Chappelle. She was the manager of the store and kept things running smoothly for many years. She was sought out by a number of loyal customers, who returned for her advice year after year. Lorelei will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 6 p.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Friends and family were received prior to the beginning of the service. To share a memory of Lorelei or leave a special message for her family, please go online to NewcomerDayton.com.