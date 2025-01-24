Police chief responds to downtown thefts

Two thefts took place at downtown businesses at the turn of the new year and spurred the Chamber of Commerce to send out a word of advice to local business owners late last week: Keep an eye out and take security precautions.

The Chamber reached out via email to local member businesses, including the YS News, on behalf of the YS Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3. The email detailed two after-hours break-ins at local businesses Unfinished Creations and Miguel’s Tacos food truck.

The first theft, at Unfinished Creations, took place sometime between when the business closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and when it was reported to police late Wednesday morning, Jan. 1. Items taken included small change and decorative stones.

The second theft, at Miguel’s Tacos food truck, took place between 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, and 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, when it was reported. This time, $150 in cash was stolen and, according to the email from the Chamber, the business’ “locks were compromised.”

In a separate email with the News, Chief Paige Burge said that the YS Police Department does not currently have a suspect, or any details that would lead them to believe the events are connected.

“The only similarities currently are that both incidents occurred after hours and money/cash appear to be what was targeted,” Burge wrote. “I will add anecdotally, in a town such as ours when we see more than one occurrence like this, they are typically related.”

She added that, over the last five years, the police have only seen one year with a trend of breaking and entering during the months of January and February, in 2023, and noted that the police identified and apprehended the person responsible.

The local police are actively investigating both recent incidents of theft and are in the process of gathering all available evidence — efforts that Burge said “will be ongoing.”

“While the general public may not always see the efforts that go into investigating these types of incidents, we are committed to running down every possible lead and avenue for information that would help solve these crimes,” Burge wrote. “If anyone saw or heard anything in the area in the evening/early [morning] hours on the dates these offenses were committed, please call the Yellow Springs Police Department.”

In the meantime, the police have increased patrols in the downtown area after businesses have closed. Police and the Chamber of Commerce have issued a series of security recommendations to business owners, which include:

• Remove all cash — Do not leave any money in businesses or vehicles after hours;

• Check locks and security measures — Double-check that premises are fully secured when closing;

• Maintain operable cameras — Ensure any security cameras are functioning and recording during nonbusiness hours.

Chief Burge told the News that similar recommendations extend to local residents, too; she said the Village has taken 349 reports of theft since 2020, which include thefts from businesses and vehicles and the thefts of other unsecured property. She noted that, though most of these types of thefts take place in the summer months, the season “makes no difference in a crime of opportunity.”

“The best recourse we have is eliminating the opportunity — lock your homes, your vehicles and ensure your garage doors are shut every evening,” Burge said.