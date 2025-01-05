Yellow Springs Schools closed, Monday, Jan. 6

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening, Jan. 5, to close village schools on Monday, Jan. 6, due to heavy snowfall.

The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center and the Antioch School have not yet contacted the News.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for rescheduled after-school activities.

Sunday evening’s heavy snowfall has resulted in accumulation of about an two inches of snow on roads and walkways, making travel unsafe. Temperatures are expected remain cold throughout the day; be wary of icy patches.