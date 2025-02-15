Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to present Aizuri Quartet

The Aizuri Quartet, formed in 2012 by graduates of the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music, will perform Sunday, Feb. 23, as part of the Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, or CMYS, 2024–25 season. The 4 p.m. concert will take place in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. A question-and-answer session will follow the performance.

The ensemble draws its name from “aizuri-e,” a style of predominantly blue Japanese woodblock printing noted for its vibrancy and detail. Praised by The Washington Post for “astounding” and “captivating” performances, the Aizuri Quartet was the recipient of the 2022 Cleveland Quartet Award by Chamber Music America.

Tickets are $30, available in advance online, with an additional $3.85 processing fee, at cmys.org; or at the door the day of the program. CMYS concerts are also livestreamed for remote viewing, and remain available for 30 days after the performance all for ticket holders; livestream only tickets are $15, plus a $2.85 processing fee, available online.