— Public Notice —

APPROVING A RIGHT OF WAY VACATION REQUEST TO VACATE ONE ALLEY OFF OF LIVERMORE STREET

ORDINANCE 2025-05, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will give a second reading and hold a public hearing on this ordinance on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

WHEREAS, the Village has received a petition from Antioch College Corporation to vacate the right of way of an alley along Livermore Street; and

WHEREAS, Planning Commission for the Village of Yellow Springs conducted a public hearing on said petition on January 14, 2025 in accordance with the Village of Yellow Springs Codified Ordinances Section 1224.02; and

WHEREAS, Planning Commission and Village Staff have recommended approval of the petition to vacate the identified alley segment,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Village Council shall hold first reading of this Ordinance on February 3, 2025. Following first reading, Village Council directs the Clerk of Council to advertise this Ordinance and a public hearing regarding same at least ten days prior to second reading and public hearing which is scheduled for February 18, 2025. Village Council also directs the Clerk to send written notification of this Ordinance to all abutting property owners prior to second reading.

Section 2. The Village does hereby vacate any interest it has or may have had in the subject right of way as set forth in Exhibit “A” and depicted in Exhibit “B” attached hereto and incorporated herein.*

Section 3. The Clerk of Council shall cause this vacation to be officially recorded at the Greene County Recorder’s Office thirty days after adoption of this Ordinance. The Village Manager is authorized to execute any documents to effect the vacation of the alley as described above.

Section 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

PLEASE SEE ACCOMPANYING MAP FOR REFERENCE

* Full text of Exhibits A and B are available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council