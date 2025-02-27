Yellow Springs Board of Education

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

Food Service Contract

The Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District is requesting proposals for the operation and management of the District’s Food Service Program for the period of July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, with four annual renewals for a total of five (5) years.

Sealed proposals will be received by the Treasurer, Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District, 888 Dayton Street, Suite 106, Yellow Springs, OH 45387, no later than 12 p.m. on April 3, 2025. Questions are to be submitted by March 17, 2025. A preproposal meeting will be held on March 20, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Mills Lawn School at 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal, contact Jacob McGrath, Treasurer, at jmcgrath@ysschools.org.