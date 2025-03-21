Chamber Music in Yellow Springs season continues with Akropolis Reed Quintet

On Sunday, March 23, Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will present the 2025 Grammy-Award-winning Akropolis Reed Quintet at First Presbyterian Church. The performance will begin at 4 p.m., and will be followed by an in-person question-and-answer session.

Hailed by Fanfare Magazine for their “imagination, infallible musicality and huge vitality,” the Akropolis Reed Quintet aims to take listeners on extraordinary musical adventures. Originating at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the quintet has commissioned more than 30 works from composers in seven countries and was selected to adjudicate and premiere the 2018 Barlow Prize funded by the Barlow Endowment — the first time the prize was given for a reed quintet work.

Single tickets for all Chamber Music in Yellow Springs performances are $30 in advance online at cmys.org, or at the door starting at 3:30 p.m. Each performance is also livestreamed for remote viewing and be available for 30 days post-concert for ticket holders to enjoy an encore performance; livestream tickets are $15 each online.