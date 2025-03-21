March 21–27, 2025 Classifieds

2008 Honda Civic Hybrid. Good Condition. 190,000 miles, $3,500. gregt1956@gmail.com.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

SPRING CLEAN UP! Empty garages and basements. Get a garage sale going and announce it here!

Drive three-position medical Geri-Chair recliner with tray, jade green, excellent condition. $250. 937-768-3873.

GOT A PAL IN PADUA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

TWO SOFAS: Clean. 7-foot sofa, burgundy faux leather; 5-foot love seat, fabric, chevron-patterned, mostly beige, with wood front framing. You haul. Text or call Bill for pictures or arrange to view, 937-768-4140.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

SPRING CLEAN OUT? Donate your new and used arts and craft materials and tools to Sister Trillium. Contact: donations@sistertrillium.org.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

RENTAL WANTED: Room, studio or one-bedroom with own bath, ongoing or month-to-month, starting in May or June. Mature renter with no pet. Great references. E-mail lori@mtashland.net.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

STORAGE SPACE, in heart of downtown. Heated & dry, but unsecured; Bring Your Own Locker. Month-to-month lease by square feet. Must be able to vacate with 30 days’ notice. Contact the Yellow Springs News, 937-767-7373, or email mminde@ysnews.com.

PRIME WINDOW FRONT retail/business space on Corry Street, available 7/1/25. $1,895/month plus utilities. 937-684-2366.

LIGHT-FILLED very nice one-bedroom apartment, close to downtown, will be available from March 15 to April 30. $1,200. Text 937-572-1295.

SECOND FLOOR COMMERCIAL space available. Includes 511 square-foot room and 119 square-foot office/storage space. Downtown YS, Dayton Street. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 302 Wright St., two-bedroom, two-bath w/attached garage. Furnished appliances: refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer $1,495 a month. Unit ready in April. Taking applications. First, last and security deposit due for move in. Call MAP 937-620-3540 or e-mail ysmapinc@gmail.com for an application.

TWO-STORY HOME for rent, one block from town. A stone’s throw from the bike trail. Two-bedroom duplex, two full baths. Newer kitchen, includes stove, microwave, refrigerator & washer/dryer. $1,275 a month. Available now. Showings by appointment. Email MarBarProp@gmail.com for no-fee application.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

LOST: Black BOSE Bluetooth speaker, likely upstairs at the Wellness Center. If found, please call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

GET READY FOR SPRING! Brush and debris removal. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? I can do that. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

LAWN SERVICE: mowing, edging, trimming. Call or text Ryan Yasko, 937-470-9005.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!

INSERT PHOTO Swa-3142025-23 FREE UKULELE & LESSONS: Ten lucky 5th- and 6th-graders will receive a free ukulele kit and six group lessons. Apply at: www.JailhouseSuites.com/uke.

INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.

“COME WALK ON WATER,” Jonathan Levy, PhD, Miami University. Citizens Against Mining Annual Meeting, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., Greenon Elemetary Cafe. http://www.CitizensAgainstMining.org.

MAKE YOUR WAY to the Apple Blossom 5K on April 19 at Peifer Orchards. Run, jog, or walk through the rows of blooming apple and peach trees (weather dependent) while supporting a great cause, Tecumseh Land Trust. Race starts at 9 a.m. Register at tecumsehlandtrust.org/events, $30/adults and $20/children.

LOOKING TO HIRE someone to design and paint a mural at our shop in town (Rain Brothers at 845 Dayton St). Email us at info@rainbrothers.com.

SEEKING TO CONTACT Dr. Gwendolyn Dawson, audiologist. Please call 937-767-7149 with any leads.

DO YOU HAVE A Honda S2000 or a 90s Acura NSX with a manual transmission? I want to see if I fit in the driver’s seat. Text me at 937-302-7467 if I can sit in your car.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

THANK YOU to Ilse Tebbetts and Eve Fleck for their sewing machine donations to Sister Trillium! These beautiful machines (along with future donations) will enable us to offer sewing workshops.