Robert Francis Holland, age 60, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in his home. Robert was born Feb. 29, 1964, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Cecil and Frances (Harville) Holland.

Robert attended the Antioch School and graduated from Yellow Springs High School, class of 1982. In 2007 he earned an associate of applied science degree in information technology, with honors, from North Seattle Community College. Music was Robert’s talent and passion. He taught himself to play many instruments, including the cornet, French horn, guitar and keyboard, all by ear. As long as he could hear the part, he figured out how to play it.

After high school Robert and local friends Nick Moore and Don Fulton formed a band, The Far Edge, and played in the Dayton area. Recognized for his developing talents on bass guitar, he was invited to join and tour with Sankofa, performing Ghanaian-stye music. This experience sparked his love for world music and drew him to the Seattle music scene, where he attracted attention among area bass players for his complex and melodic bass lines. With broad musical interests, Robert could never answer the question, “Who’s your favorite band?” He collected world music, ’60s and ’70s rock, pop, funk, new wave and bands only musicians love. To put it in perspective, he had an eight-terabyte hard drive and four terabytes were music!

At The Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs, as he worked his way up from dishwasher to line cook, Robert discovered a new talent: cooking. In addition to making delicious food, it was there that he developed the skills and confidence to explore many culinary styles. In 1992, he moved to Washington and worked in Olympia and Seattle restaurants, honing his craft. He regarded each restaurant as a laboratory for learning something new, and intentionally sought opportunities to immerse himself in the different cultures, types of cuisine, techniques and equipment. While he was getting better, he made each restaurant better, researching and testing new recipes, developing menus, and designing and redesigning kitchens. Curious to learn about big batch cooking, he accepted a position at Boeing, leading a team serving 2,000-plus customers daily. Synthesizing all he had learned, Robert ended his Seattle career with six years as food service director for a culturally diverse, independent-living retirement community, creating unique menus for the residents and handling all business operations. Robert held high standards, striving for perfection and improving anything he set out to do. Despite 35 years in the industry, Robert would state, “I’m just a cook.” His family will attest he was much more than that.

Robert met Margaret Platero in Washington, and they married in 1999. Together, they enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to music and attending concerts. They became avid Seattle Mariners fans and later converted to Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians fans. Robert loved hiking and camping in the Cascades and Olympic Peninsula. He was fun, creative and highly intelligent. His presence uplifted any gathering, as he found humor in the most unlikely circumstances. He treated others, both human and animal, with empathy, acceptance and kindness. He made the very best gravy and gave the best hugs that will be forever missed.

In 2021, Robert was diagnosed with ALS. First the disease affected the neurons in his left hand, and he could no longer play his bass. Soon he could not cook or garden. Then he couldn’t walk or feed himself. Eventually ALS took away his voice. Margaret devoted herself to Robert’s care. With ingenuity and extraordinary determination she enabled him to live at home with the debilitating disease. Their loyalty and love was apparent for all to see.

In addition to his mother, Frances (Harville) Holland, of Beavercreek, he is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Platero) Holland, of Dayton; two sisters, Carolyn Holland (Michael Carbary), of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Mary Holland (Cinci Stowell), of Centerville, Ohio; a stepsister, Ruthie (Hal) Long, of Georgetown, Ohio; cousins Donald and Kenneth Holland and Margie Vanwinkle; two nephews, Marcos Carbary and Taylor Manuelito; and a niece, Makenna McIntosh. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Quentin, and a cousin, Ronald.

There will be a Celebration of Life service Sunday, April 6, 1:30 p.m., at the Glen Helen Outdoor Education Lodge in Yellow Springs. A reception will follow the celebration. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home.