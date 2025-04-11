April 11–17, 2025 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

SHOP SISTER TRILLIUM! 108 Dayton Street, Friday-Sunday, noon–6 p.m. Art materials — the strange, the useful, the fun.

FATHER IN NEED OF HELP: looking for temporary or permanent housing. Can exchange many services and pay. Children attend YS schools. Please contact 937-789-7973 or email stillsandnash93@gmail.com

STORAGE SPACE, in heart of downtown. Heated & dry, but unsecured; Bring Your Own Locker. Month-to-month lease by square feet. Must be able to vacate with 30 days’ notice. Contact the Yellow Springs News, 937-767-7373, or email mminde@ysnews.com.

PRIME WINDOW FRONT retail/business space on Corry Street, available 7/1/25. $1,895/month plus utilities. 937-684-2366.

LIGHT-FILLED very nice one-bedroom apartment, Furnished. 3 blocks from downtown, available April 1. $1,200 includes utilities. Text 937-572-1295.

UPSTAIRS 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT: heat, water and trash collection included; you pay electric. Smoke and pet-free. $875 per month plus deposit. Available June 1. 937-767-9368.

SEEKING TO CONTACT Dr. Gwendolyn Dawson, audiologist. Please call 937-767-7149 with any leads.

McCALL SHARP ARCHITECTURE, a leading regional architectural firm, is seeking qualified candidates for an Entry Level Architect position in the Springfield, Ohio area. Required qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in architecture and exposure to design, building & construction, CAD software, and other critical skills. For information on job duties and all minimum requirements, please see the complete ad on our website here: mccallsharp.com/contact. Interested candidates should send a résumé to steve@mccallsharp.com and include the reference “Entry Level Architect” in the subject line.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 104-year old democratic school, seeks a part-time teacher for its Aftercare program. Hours are 2:45–5:45 p.m., M–F. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

FEELING STUCK? Executive Coaching offers FREE exploratory 30 minute coaching session. Text Melissa at 614.570.0988 or email: MM@melissamirenda.com.

SPEND MORE TIME OUTSIDE! Screen in an existing porch and extend your living space. Local YS contractor, friendly professional service. Local references available. Free estimates. Call or text Philip at 937 479 7439.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

GET READY FOR SPRING! Brush and debris removal. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? I can do that. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

TRAIN WITH A 16-TIME WORLD CHAMPION! Grand Master Sen Gao — 10th-Degree Black Belt and internationally recognized master of Kung Fu, Tai Chi, and Martial Arts. Every Sunday at the Yellow Springs Senior Center:

• Kung Fu (Ages 5 & Up): 8:30–10 AM

• Tai Chi & Qi Gong (Adults/Seniors Welcome): 10–11 A.M.

All levels welcome – from beginners to serious martial arts students. Register: maoju9@gmail.com; More info: http://www.ohwushu.com, Sen Gao Martial Arts Academy.

INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.

“COME WALK ON WATER,” Jonathan Levy, PhD, Miami University. Citizens Against Mining Annual Meeting, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., Greenon Elementary Cafe. http://www.CitizensAgainstMining.org.

JO ANN KISER will read from her new novel, “Sunday People,” and talk about her childhood in the Kentucky hills Sunday, April 13, at 2 p.m. in the Senior Center Great Room.

SMILES, GRATITUDE, appreciative thoughts to all of you — benefactors of Sister Trillium — for donations big and small, expected and unexpected, regular and weird, $$ and materials.

