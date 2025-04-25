Bulldog Sports Round-Up | April 18, 2025

BASEBALL

Middle school, JV garner wins

The middle school, JV and varsity teams each had three games scheduled last week. However, the JV got in only one game, while the middle school and varsity teams were able to play two each.

The middle school game was washed out on Tuesday, April 8, when Gaunt Park couldn’t handle the rain. The hometown nine dried out and traveled to London — Ohio, that is — on Wednesday, April 9, in a rematch of an early season matchup. The Red Raiders were well-rested and showed it, coming out of the gate pounding the ball. The Bulldogs’ two runs were no match, though, for the hard-hitting Raiders, who swept the season series. Kai Kingsley and Eval Collier led the hitting for the Bulldogs.

Saturday, April 12, was a matchup with nearby Greenon. The early-season game with the Knights was against their eighth grade squad, whereas this one was against their seventh grade team. The Bulldogs decided to show the nice-sized home crowd what they could do from the plate. Henry Babb started the game pitching by shutting down the Knights’ hitting, leading the way for a barrage of hitting by Kingsley, Collier, Desmond Truitt and Elliot Shires. Collier came in to seal the deal with four strikeouts in the final 2.1 innings of work. Babb gave up zero earned runs, allowing some breathing room at the start of the game.

The JV team suffered through rainouts on Monday and Friday. However, they were able to get in their second game of the year, this one against Meadowdale at Gaunt Park, on Saturday, April 12.

This game seemed to have it all, as the crowd endured a three-hour affair that was sometimes bathed in sunlight and other times became chilly, when the sun ducked behind the clouds. Jaxyn Fletcher was the starting pitcher and provided a solid two-and-a-third innings of work, giving up only one hit and getting five strikeouts. He allowed one run in the first inning, but the Bulldogs posted two of their own in the bottom of the inning to take a slim lead. Collin Goebel led off and made the most of his opportunity, rapping out three hits and scoring three runs on the day.

Neither team posted a run in the second inning, but the Lions plated two runs in the third and one in the fourth, once “Pony” was lifted from his pitching duties. The Bulldogs did their best to stay ahead, scoring four runs in the third and two in the fourth, to go up 8-4 after four innings. The fifth and sixth innings saw the Lions score three runs in each, with the Bulldogs only scoring two, leaving the game now knotted at 10 going into the seventh and last inning.

Reliever Finn Turnmire decided he wasn’t going to let this one get away, so promptly struck out the first two batters in the final frame. He gave up a solid hit to the third hitter, but ensured a shutout inning by turning and firing to second base, when the runner tried to swipe the bag. Needing only one run to win the ballgame, Edwin Harrah led off and smashed a hit to left field. An error led to runners on second and third, so the Lions coach decided to intentionally walk Goebel, who they were unable to get out. This meant the bases were loaded for Turnmire — who wasted no time in ripping a line drive shot to center field, scoring Harrah for the walk-off win, bringing the JV record even for the year.

The Varsity team had another rainout on Wednesday, but were able to play both of their conference games against Legacy Christian. Both games were played at Gaunt Park because the Knights were unable to secure a field for the away game of the series.

Unfortunately, the home field advantage did not translate into a win in either of the games. The Bulldogs just could not find their footing at the plate and were shutout in both contests. Mason Cline and Kian Rainey rapped out hits in the first game, but those were not enough to push any runs across the plate. Cline, Caleb Derrickson and Finn Turnmire each had hits in the second game, but the Bulldogs again came up empty, unable to support the fine seven-strikeout performance from Bryce Fleming. It’s back to the batting cages to work on their swings in hopes of breaking out next week.

—Coach Mitch Clark

SOFTBALL

Bulldogs fall to Legacy’s hot bats

The Bulldogs faced a tough opponent in Legacy Christian Academy on Tuesday, April 8, ultimately falling 4–21.

Senior Isabella Millhoan led the Bulldogs at the plate and on the mound, going two-for-three with a double and scoring a run. Pitching, Millhoan struck out seven — but Legacy’s bats were relentless, earning 12 hits and 16 earned runs.

Junior Tavey Johnson drove in the Bulldogs’ only RBI of the game, going one-for-three with a double. Sophomore Kennedy Stroble contributed with a single and added the team’s only stolen base of the game. Sophomore Elena Triguero Sanchez and junior Nora Bongorno each drew a walk and came around to score. Bongorno also reached base after being hit by a pitch.

Stats and scores for a Thursday, April 10, game, also against Legacy Christian, were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs’ current overall and conference record is 0–2.

TRACK

Girls take first, boys third at meet

On Thursday, April 10, the YSHS boys and girls track teams hosted Dominion Academy, Emmanuel Christian Academy, New Miami and Salem Christian Academy as part of a five-team meet. The girls team finished in first place while the boys garnered a third-place result.

The girls team was once again led by junior Llnyah Grant, who ran to a first-place finish in the 100 and 200 meters and anchored the winning 400-meter relay team of Izzy Espinosa, Brooklyn Hapgood and Olivia Washington. Senior Liliana Herzog leaped her way to a pair of first-place efforts in the long jump and 100 meters; she also ran to a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Fellow senior Tiger Collins finished first in the high jump and added a fourth place in the long jump and 100 hurdles.

Junior distance athlete Sasi Drees finished first in the 3200 and ran with teammates Cynthia Burke, Rebecca DeWine and Hazel Creepingbear for first place in the 3200 relay. Ninth grader Violet Matteson sprinted to an impressive first place in the 400 meters and concluded the meet with a runner-up run in the 1600-meter relay with Abebu Barnett, Elise Bongorno and Cynthia Burke.

Distance runners Abebu Barnett, who placed second in 1600 meters, and Sierra Sundell-Turner, second in 800 meters, performed admirably. Espinosa — second in long jump — and Olivia Washington — second in 200 meters — ran well and were complemented by Inez Creepingbear, Natalie Gilley, Brooklyn Hapgood and Addison Shafeek with their second place in the 800-meter relay.

Earning bronze rewards were Burke (800 and 1600), Shafeek (discus) and Washington (100). Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs was Paradise Everhart in the discus. Noteworthy performances were produced by Petra Nieberding, Bella Thomas and Evie Thomas.

Senior Terrel Robinson was the strongman champion as he won both the discus and shot put. Kyle Johnston ran well in winning the 800 meters, while the 400-meter relay quartet of Kiernan Anderson, Collin Calfee, Morris Wyatt and Phoenix York passed the baton to a first place win. Runner-up performances were earned by three Bulldog relay teams: the 800-relay squad of Cooper Folck, Wills Oberg, Thomas Reeves and Sherrod Wheeler; the 1600-relay squad of Anderson, Matteo Chaiten, Logan Cooper and Nic Washington; and the 3200 group of Adrian Benedict, Cooper, Johnston and Oberg.

Johnston placed second in the 1600; third-place results were achieved by Chaiten (800), Evan Galarza (shot put) and Oberg. Rounding out the scoring for the boys squad were Chaiten (400) and Ethan Goodman (400). Sailor Schultz performed admirably.

The YSHS coaches commented that all of the athletes performed well for the large contingent of Bulldogs fans. The Bulldogs competed Wednesday, April 16, at the Bellbrook Quad meet and are set to run at the Greene County league meet Thursday, April 18.

—Coach John Gudgel