Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to host 40th annual competition

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will present its 40th annual Competition for Emerging Professional Ensembles on Sunday, April 27, beginning at 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. This year’s finalists are The Cerus Quartet and Trio Eris.

The Cerus Quartet, a saxophone quartet, was awarded first prize in the 2024 Music Teachers National Association’s National Chamber Music Competition, the silver medal in the 2023 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and first prize and Michigan Prize in the 2023 Briggs Chamber Music Competition.

Trio Eris is New England Conservatory’s Professional Trio-in-Residence. Originating from three distinct musical and personal backgrounds, the trio members were introduced to one another in 2023. Recent season engagements include performances at Rockport Music, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society, Jordan Hall and the Panama Jazz Festival.

After the ensembles each perform, first-place, second-place and audience favorite awards will be presented, and the musicians will participate in an in-person question-and-answer session.

Single tickets are $30, available in advance online at cmys.org, or at the door starting at 3:30 p.m. the day of the competition. The event will also be livestreamed for remote viewing and made available for 30 days post-concert. Livestream only tickets are $15, also available online.

An after-concert dinner with the musicians will be held in a private home, catered by the Yellow Springs Baking Company. The dinner, with wine, costs $35; online payment is due by Wednesday, April 23. The address will be provided with payment; seating is limited.