John Fiske Wing, 93, passed away on April 17, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Born September 10, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, John was the youngest of four sons of Forrest and Margaret (Haddock) Wing. As a boy, he traveled cross-country in a Ford Model-A with his family to Pasadena, California, where he grew up and attended high school.

He returned east to attend Antioch College, earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Psychology. Between degrees, he served in the U.S. Army (1955–57), worked in Antioch’s Behavioral Research Lab, and served as a Research Psychologist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where his work in human-factors engineering earned him the J.P. Guilford Award for Excellence in Psychological Research from the American Psychological Association in 1964.

John received his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1966. After a brief time teaching at Wright State University, he joined Wittenberg University in 1969, where he taught Psychology for nearly 30 years and retired as Professor Emeritus.

His curiosity led him to explore topics outside his chosen discipline, resulting in publishing studies on the correlation between wildlife cycles and sunspots in the Ohio Journal of Science. During this time, he also worked as a consultant for Dow Chemical and served as Research Director for the Mental Health Service of Clark County. He authored a paper that led to the founding and naming of the Rocking Horse Community Health Center in Springfield, which continues to provide essential services to local residents. A plaque in the center’s lobby honors his contribution.

John is survived by his four children and four grandchildren — Amy Wing, Leah Wing (Deepika), Jesse Wing (Monica Harris) and two granddaughters, Olivia and Elle, and John A. Wing (Liz Wing) and two grandsons, Charlie and Will. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Larry, and Alan, and by his third wife, Sandra Wing. Memorial service to be held at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, Dayton, OH at 11 a.m. on April 28. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Rocking Horse Center, 651 S. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45505. http://www.lusainohio.com