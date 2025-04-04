Miami Township Zoning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING ZONING COMMISSION

Miami Township, Ohio

The Miami Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office

DATE: April 15, 2025 • TIME: 7:00 pm.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

• 2025-002-T Text Amendment (Reformat Resolution) — The purpose of the hearing is to review and act on a text amendment to the Miami Township Zoning Resolution. Text amendment (25-02-T) is to reformat the entire zoning resolution. The new format will not change any regulation, but will move verbiage around into order to create a resolution that is easier to understand by its residents.

Interested persons may attend the Public Hearing to express their opinions. To submit written testimony or receive a copy of the hearing application, please contact the Zoning Administrator, Bryan Lucas at blucas@miamitownship.net or 937-767-2460 (Option 5).

—Bryan Lucas, Miami Township Zoning Administrator