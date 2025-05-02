Board of Zoning Appeals | Agenda

— Public Notice —

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 • 5:30 p.m.in Council Chambers

You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, May 1, 2025 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator. The application, as prepared by the petitioner, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 at any time during regular office hours or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, May 2, 2025. Questions regarding the application, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

COMMUNICATIONS

• Katharina Seidl/Robert Brecha re: Support for Variance

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Review of Minutes for April 2, 2025.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Variance – Andrew Holyoke, on behalf of Camp Fish Swim LLC, has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from side and rear yard setbacks at 312 W. Whiteman Street. – Chapter 1248.03(b) Dimensional Requirements, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100040009200

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT