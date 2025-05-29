Get stuck at Vytality Blu Health and Medspa

“So, what brings you in today? How do you feel and what is your body telling you?”

These are the first questions posed to clients who walk into Vytality Blu Health and Medspa, Yellow Springs’ newest wellness clinic that offers retail IV hydration therapy, among other aesthetic and health treatments.

Located at 888 Dayton St., suite 111, Vytality Blu was launched by area residents Paul Adongo and Jennifer Phillips late last year with a simple goal — to make Yellow Springs residents healthier in body and mind.

Certified by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Vytality Blu is staffed by two dozen licensed nurse practitioners and registered nurses, all of whom split their time between a flagship location in Oakwood and the new 800-square-foot space here in the village.

While Vytality Blu provides a gamut of health and beauty services — such as weight loss treatments, hormone replacement therapy, Botox and more — the wellness clinic’s bread and butter is its intravenous injection therapy, which can help mitigate symptoms of dehydration, fatigue, nausea and inflammation.

“IV hydration and vitamin infusions can really help patients boost their immune systems, serving like preventative and functional medicine,” Phillips said in a recent interview. “These treatments are not a prescription, but a way to help people feel more comfortable as they deal with side effects from conditions and the medications to treat them. It’s like supplemental medicine.”

Phillips — an advanced practice registered and dermatology certified nurse — added that clients range from marathon runners and athletes to people avoiding going to the ER for migraines and yes, even those suffering from crippling hangovers.

“This is about general, day-to-day body maintenance,” Adongo said, noting that the National Institutes of Health estimates that around 75% of American adults are chronically dehydrated.

The IV hydration therapy is straightforward, and not dissimilar from donating blood: After a brief medical history screening and getting to know a client’s health needs, Phillips or one of the other medical practitioners pokes a needle into a vein, which connects a client to a customized drip bag with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. The treatment takes 20 minutes, Phillips said.

“Intravenously injecting one liter of fluids directly into your bloodstream is about the equivalent of drinking one gallon of water by mouth,” she added.

Adongo, Vytality Blu’s founder, built the company off a previous one — Wellness Flow — which gained a foothold in Yellow Springs during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A grant from the Yellow Springs Community Foundation allowed Adongo and a team of registered nurses and nurse practitioners to offer nasal swab COVID tests for employees of Yellow Springs businesses. Additionally, local resident and comedian Dave Chappelle used Adongo’s COVID testing services for his outdoor comedy and music performances. That’s also when Adongo began dipping his toes into offering IV treatments.

From those initial successes, Adongo said he saw “just how broad the umbrella and the field of IV hydration could be,” thus spurring him to make that the focus of Vytality Blu.

Though physically housed in an Oakwood office space, and now another here in Yellow Springs, Vytality Blu also offers what Adongo described as “concierge services,” which entail going into clients’ homes to provide hydration therapy. The company also goes to music festivals, gyms, offices and spas.

“I treat every single patient like they’re my family,” Phillips said. “We’re here to help, and get people real results to make them feel better in their bodies — to give them the health to do what they already like doing.”

Vytality Blu is located at 888 Dayton St., Ste. 111, and is open 2–7 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The business accepts appointments and walk-ins for its services. To learn more about what Vytality Blu offers go to http://www.vytalityblu.com.