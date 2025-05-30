Subscribe Anywhere
Jim Zehner, left, and Carl Moore celebrated one year of free meals from “Who’s Hungry?” on Wednesday, May 14. (Photo by Cheryl Durgans)

Still hungry?

Along with the hot meal that’s typically served every Monday and Wednesday, 3–6 p.m., Moore and Zehner served birthday cake.

The program started out with meals once a week and grew to twice a week, and has since fed hundreds of local folks at no cost. Expenses have continued to rise, however, and the program is in need of donations.

Local fundraisers to benefit “Who’s Hungry?” were set at host restaurant MAZU last weekend and, later, June 22 at In Salon.

Donations may be made online at http://www.yscf.org/whos-hungry.

