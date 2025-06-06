Good buds at The Joynt

What do “Bruce Banner,” “Skittles,” “Permanent Marker,” “Cookie Frost,” “White Glue” and “Pineapple Express” all have in common?

They’re just a few strains of the myriad hemp products available at one of Yellow Springs’ newest downtown businesses, The Joynt.

Equal parts head shop and consignment boutique, The Joynt opened its doors last month at 124 Dayton St., the site of the former Import House, which closed after 39 years this March.

While The Joynt is carrying on the Import House’s legacy of offering quirky clothing, jewelry, hand-blown tobacco pipes and more, the new business’ pièce de résistance is its wide-ranging selection of hemp-derived flower buds imbued with tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, or THCA — a kind of cannabinoid not dissimilar from traditional marijuana, but legal to sell outside dispensaries.

When combusted or vaporized, THCA molecularly changes into tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, yielding psychoactive effects in the consumer. As sold, the buds contain less than 0.3% THC, and thus abide by the provisions in the U.S. Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 — known more commonly as the farm bill.

But as The Joynt’s name suggests, its various flower strains — ranging from mollifying indicas, heady sativas and plenty in between — can “take you wherever you want to go,” co-owner Dan Lukasavitz said with a wink.

Though relatively new to the area, Lukasavitz and his partner, Rocky Brennan, are no strangers to their products or the attendant retail model. Most recently, the couple ran the Jamestown Smoke Shop and, before that, the Xenia BP gas station. Lukasavitz and Brennan came to Ohio from their native Colorado in 2018 — looking for a change of scene and some “small-town vibes.”

“We knew this would be a good fit for us,” Brennan said. “We just love Yellow Springs — the atmosphere, the people — it’s just so inviting. Boulder [Colorado] was our hippy town where no one cared who you are; everyone is accepted. It feels the exact same here, just a little smaller, and that’s exactly what we wanted.”

Beyond moving into a downtown Yellow Springs apartment not far from The Joynt, Lukasavitz and Brennan are branching out in their new community in more ways than one. Many of the products offered in the front section of The Joynt are made by local artisans and craftspeople.

Handmade birdhouses, glassware, fiberworks, skincare products, apparel, stone-wrapped jewelry, artwork and more adorn The Joynt’s glass shelves — all on consignment from Yellow Springs-based and regional makers.

“This is one way we’re trying to give back and help this community, “Lukasavitz said. “And it’s been easy since there are so many artists around here.”

He added: “We want this to be our forever spot.”

The Joynt, located at 124 Dayton St., is open Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. The store is open only to individuals 21 and older. For more information, go to http://www.the-joynt.com or http://www.facebook.com/thejoyntys.