The Patterdale Hall Diaries | Busy as a bee

By Chris Wyatt

May 17, 2025

I think I need to do a spot of tidying in the great room at the Hall.

I was going to stay out there last night but it was too dark and cluttered to find anything, so I returned home. I think I’ll launder bedding and tidy up the D&D stuff, which, to be honest, is everywhere.

The whole place needs a good sweep, and it looks like being a fair day today so I can open both doors and the one functioning window to let the air move through the house. Stink bugs are everywhere so a bit of a purge is required.

I do think a picnic under a shady tree will happen. Ham, cheese, bread — simple things.

May 20, 2025

I made some salve from several of the plants growing at the Hall — lemon balm, etc. I extracted the goodies into coconut oil, which is solid at room temperature, and so makes for a good salve.

The crock pot was my friend, here. A simple, four-hour infusion at 250 F should have pulled everything out of the plants. It will be used to help with Karen’s shattered ankle, my aches and pains and, just generally, as a moisturizer for my bald head.

My head burns easily in the sun — I suffer from vitiligo — so the salve will help with peeling skin. I pretty much live in my hats, but I can’t wear them 100% of the time, and even a glimpse of sunlight will burn the patches of skin that have no pigment. However, today is cloudy and 50 degrees, so my head should be safe from UV assault.

May 21, 2025

I should take advantage of a series of cooler days and get some digging done.

I also felled some trash trees and standing dead trees the other day, so they will need cutting into burnable lengths and then drying for a year.

First, I’ll need to sharpen the chainsaw blade, which is a simple process — Stihl makes a failsafe sharpening file. My saw is effective at working with smaller trees and branches, but if I ever have to deal with bigger trees, I’ll need a “Farm Boss.”

At least, that is what I tell myself. I’m sure Karen sees other priorities, and to be fair, so do I. My “we need a bigger chainsaw” request will be met with an arched eyebrow and a broad gesture at the state of Patterdale Hall.

Chainsaw sharpened. It really is an easy chore. However, it’s raining again, so that’s probably the extent of my Patterdale activities for today, though I may go out there to read a bit later.

Oh, but of course. The rain stopped, so I cut up a bunch of honeysuckle. A sharp chainsaw and a dull chainsaw are night and day. Back in my 20s, I never saw sharpening chainsaws in my future; 20s me would be so impressed.

May 22, 2025

The seal is broken. I weeded and dug over half a vegetable bed this morning.

The soil is rich and loamy, but I added two bags of well-rotted cow manure to fortify it. I’ll dig over the other half of the bed tomorrow, as it was raining and 50 degrees this morning. This bed will be for tomato plants and maybe some chiles.

Last year’s chile crop was an absolute disaster, and this year I think I’ll focus on hot little Thai chiles, tabasco and cayenne. Hot and spicy but not insane. The crazy hot chiles need perfect weather, and I think I’d rather grow something more user-friendly this year. I’ve had a lot of success with big hatch green chiles, but I eat a lot more Indian food than Tex-Mex, so some long, thin, spicy chiles are really what I’m looking for this year.

As far as tomato strains go, it’s hard not to grow sungolds. They are the perfect cherry tomato — sweet, tart and perfect for salsas or sandwiches. Also, my friend John has given me a Ten Fingers of Naples tomato plant, so I’m looking forward to growing them, as they are good for sauces, and I make a lot of sauces.

May 23, 2025

The five-finger death-punch tomato plant is in the ground. Now begins the planting.

I will head to the Yellow Springs Farmers Market in the morning for chiles and other exciting things. We are two weeks behind the planting that happened last year, but that isn’t entirely surprising given the quantity of rain that we have experienced.

Morris graduated yesterday. It was pretty wonderful to be able to take his grandmother to see him walk. My favorite part of the evening was driving him past The Gulch in the parade; all the patrons were cheering and blowing bubbles. This is a truly special town.

May 25, 2025

The tomatoes are in.

I picked up a couple of Juliet cherry tomato plants and a brandywine heritage slicer. The hobbit in me couldn’t resist the brandywine — it’s an important river in the Shire, and I’ve not grown really big tomatoes for a few years.

It’s Memorial Day tomorrow, and as is tradition, we will do very little.

Morris is off on a School Forest trip; Margaret is heading back to the UK; and summer is just beginning.

I think I shall potter at the Hall and dig a bed for some peppers; that seems like good use of my time. There is also a gathering in John Bryan Park that I may attend, but maybe I’ll simply focus on family.

*Originally from Manchester, England, Chris Wyatt is an associate professor of neuroscience, cell biology and physiology at Wright State University. He has lived in Yellow Springs for 17 years, is married and has two children and an insane Patterdale terrier.