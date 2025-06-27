Township Trustees appoint new fire chief

The Miami Township Trustees voted unanimously during their regular meeting Monday, June 16, to appoint James R. Cannell Jr. as fire chief to head up Miami Township Fire-Rescue.

Cannell’s appointment comes after a search and interviews conducted by the trustees, as well as interviews with current MTFR staff and fire chiefs from other area fire stations, Trustee Don Hollister said Monday night.

According to a press release submitted to the News, Cannell retired from the Columbus Division of Fire after 33 years of service. He served as both assistant fire chief and acting fire chief before retirement, participating in “every aspect of fire, rescue and EMS operations,” the press release reads. He’s expected to serve MTFR for a period of one year, and during that year he will prepare internal officers for promotion and appointment.

The News will follow up with a profile on Cannell in a future issue, after contract negotiations and the hiring process are complete.

MTFR recognition week slated

A group of local residents is currently planning an appreciation week for MTFR’s fire and EMS crews, to be held the week of July 6–12. Local resident KellyAnn Tracy, representing the planning committee, presented information about planned festivities before the trustees.

Recognitions during the week, Tracy said, will include a proclamation from Mayor Pam Conine and a banner hung on Xenia Avenue by the Village of Yellow Springs. Meals and snacks for MTFR staff, to be delivered to the station, will be provided by the Emporium, Bentino’s Pizza, HaHa Pizza, Current Cuisine, Dino’s Cappuccinos, Bootleg Bagels, YS Bakery, MAZU and Sunrise Cafe.

Local residents are encouraged to add their names and personal messages to “thank you” boards, which will be presented to MTFR staff; one is currently located at the YS Senior Center. Letters of gratitude and cookie trays will also be sent to area fire and rescue agencies that have offered mutual aid to MTFR.

Those interested in offering assistance or contributions are asked to email Tracy at kat80234@gmail.com.

In other Township news—

• The trustees voted 2–1 to request an exclusion from Greene County declaring all unincorporated township land south and east of the Little Miami River a restricted area for utility-scale solar — arrays of 50 MW or larger — for five years. Trustees Hollister and Chris Mucher voted in favor of the exclusion request, while Trustee Marilan Moir voted against. The exclusion would extend a previous two-year exclusion granted by the county in 2023.

• The trustees voted unanimously to pass a resolution of necessity to place a 3.8-mill renewal operations levy for MTFR before voters in November. The five-year levy, which has been in place for more than 30 years and was last renewed in 2020, nets MTFR about $580,000 annually. Moir said the levy represents about 40% of MTFR’s annual operating funds.