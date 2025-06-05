Subscribe Anywhere
Jun
06
2025
Film

After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy. (Submitted photo)

UFO/alien costume contest to precede ‘ET’ film screening at Little Art

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A UFO and alien costume contest will precede a screening of “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Little Art Theatre on Friday, June 6.

The contest begins at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free for those in costume, and $5 for all others.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 12 and younger, 13–17 and adult.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today
Contribute to the Yellow Springs News

The costume contest and movie are being presented by organizers of Fairborn UFO Conference and Festival, a day-long gathering planned the next day, Saturday, June 7, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

Tickets for the conference are available online through Eventbrite: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairborn-ufo-conference-tickets-1316432829029?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Cost for the Saturday event is $17.85, including an online handling fee.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com