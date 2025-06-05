UFO/alien costume contest to precede ‘ET’ film screening at Little Art

A UFO and alien costume contest will precede a screening of “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Little Art Theatre on Friday, June 6.

The contest begins at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free for those in costume, and $5 for all others.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 12 and younger, 13–17 and adult.

The costume contest and movie are being presented by organizers of Fairborn UFO Conference and Festival, a day-long gathering planned the next day, Saturday, June 7, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

Tickets for the conference are available online through Eventbrite: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairborn-ufo-conference-tickets-1316432829029?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Cost for the Saturday event is $17.85, including an online handling fee.