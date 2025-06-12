— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, June 16, 2025

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• 121.22(G)(8) to consider confidential information related to the marketing plans, specific business strategy, production techniques, trade secrets, or personal financial statements of an applicant for economic development assistance

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 2, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for May

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-10 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 2.169 Acres of Property Located at 275 East North College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-11 Approving the Preliminary Development Plan for a PUD Located at 275 East North College Street

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-12 Rezoning 11 Parcels Totaling 1.256 Acres of Property Located at 150 East South College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-13 Approving the Preliminary Development Plan for a PUD Located at 150 East South College Street

• Reading of Resolution 2025-35 Resolution to Proceed with Election on the Question of a Renewal Tax in Excess of the Ten-Mill Limitation Per Ohio Revised Code Sections 5705.03, 5705.19, And 5705.25

• Reading of Resolution 2025-36 Authorizing the Finance Director to Extend Availability of Greenspace Funds in the Amount of $113,000.00 to December 31, 2025

• Reading of Resolution 2025-37 Affirming the Rights of LGBTQ+ Persons and Celebrating Our Shared Diversities

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:15 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (7:30 p.m.)

• Draft Agenda for Work Session re: Village Capacity for Expansion (Housh: 10 min.)

• Village Values Document Discussion (Housh: 10 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:50 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:55 p.m.)

• June 23: Work Session to Discuss Village Capacity for Expansion (3–5 p.m., Rooms A&B)

• July 7: — Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-10 Rezoning 11 Parcels Totaling 1.256 Acres of Property Located at 150 East South College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

— Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-11 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 2.169 Acres of Property Located at 275 East North College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

—Health and Dental Renewal Resolutions

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025.

