Windsor to return to Planning Commission with 96-unit apartment proposal

On Tuesday, June 10, Columbus-based real estate developer Windsor Companies will return to Planning Commission — this time, to get approval for a 96-unit apartment complex at the site of the former Antioch College Student Union.

Last month, the developer had requested Planning Commission’s approval for a 128-unit apartment complex; when met with sizable public pushback on the density of the proposal, Windsor went back to the drawing table to come up with a plan for fewer units.

Windsor’s initial vision was to erect two, three-and-a-half-story buildings — 64 units each — on the 2.169 acre-site of the derelict Student Union.

At the upcoming Planning Commission meeting, when Windsor will again seek approval for a preliminary development plan for a planned unit development, or PUD, their plans entail building two three-story buildings — thus, shorter buildings by half a floor — consisting of 48 units each.

Of those 96 apartment units, there will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom dwellings. According to Windsor documents, each structure will have four entry points, with shared stairwells providing access to the apartments.

Under the new plan, Windsor will offer 110 off-street parking spaces.

In an interview with the News last summer, Windsor’s head designer Jason Dorsey estimated rents for all these units will range from $900 to $1,700 per month.

In the Planning Commission packet, Yellow Springs Planning and Economic Development Director Meg Leatherman recommends Planning Commission approve Windsor’s request, and send the final approval over to Village Council.

In her memo, Leatherman said her staff recommendations “align with the intent of the Village Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan, which emphasize the preservation of land outside Village boundaries through conservation easements — commonly referred to as the Village Greenbelt — while encouraging redevelopment within Village limits.”

Staff’s recommendation for approval comes with the following conditions:

• Windsor must conduct a traffic impact study prior to final development plan approval;

• A minimum of 15% of dwelling units are to be permanently affordable, defined as housing for households earning 80% of less of the area median income;

• Windsor constructs a five-foot-wide sidewalk along the property’s frontage on both President and Livermore streets;

• The development shall provide 48 bicycle parking spaces; and

• Windsor must complete a stormwater management plan prior to final development plan approval.

Whether Windsor’s new 96-unit proposal advances to Village Council for final approval rests, for now, on the shoulders of Planning Commission, who, on Tuesday, will deliberate on Windsor’s request to rezone the Student Union site to accommodate this heightened residential density.

Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers on the second floor of the John Bryan Community Center.