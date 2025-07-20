World House Choir open to new singers

World House Choir is open to new choir members as it begins rehearsals for a new season Monday, July 21. Rehearsals typically take place each Monday, from 7–8:30 p.m., at the Foundry Theater.

Newcomers July 21 are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. for orientation and voice placement. All voice parts are welcomed, though tenors are especially needed.

World House Choir “sings to uplift and inspire,” according to Director Catherine Roma, who says: “We work to build community and unite singers and our audiences. We strive to sing music that connects us to issues of justice and peace.”

The new season will include a concert series scheduled Nov. 7–9 and titled “Rebel With A Cause: Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray.” The performances will feature a multipart choral work that draws on the life and words of activist, lawyer, poet and Episcopal priest Pauli Murray.

On-site childcare is available with pre-arrangement by emailing abbyinthevale@gmail.com. For more information about the choir, email worldhousechoir@gmail.com.