Cathy Roma, center, directed a recent rehearsal of the World House Choir, which she co-founded last year in association with Antioch College’s Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom. The World House Choir performs at a free birthday celebration for the late Coretta Scott King at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27, at the Central Chapel AME Church. (Photos by Suzanne Szempruch)

Cathy Roma, center, directing a rehearsal of the World House Choir in the early days of the choir's lifetime, April 2014. (News archive photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

World House Choir open to new singers

World House Choir is open to new choir members as it begins rehearsals for a new season Monday, July 21. Rehearsals typically take place each Monday, from 7–8:30 p.m., at the Foundry Theater.

Newcomers July 21 are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. for orientation and voice placement. All voice parts are welcomed, though tenors are especially needed.

World House Choir “sings to uplift and inspire,” according to Director Catherine Roma, who says: “We work to build community and unite singers and our audiences. We strive to sing music that connects us to issues of justice and peace.”

The new season will include a concert series scheduled Nov. 7–9 and titled “Rebel With A Cause: Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray.” The performances will feature a multipart choral work that draws on the life and words of activist, lawyer, poet and Episcopal priest Pauli Murray.

On-site childcare is available with pre-arrangement by  emailing abbyinthevale@gmail.com. For more information about the choir, email worldhousechoir@gmail.com.

