Miami Township Trustees approve new community paramedic position

At their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 15, the Miami Township Trustees approved an amended budget plan for Miami Township Fire-Rescue.

Trustee Marilan Moir and Fire Chief James Cannell emphasized that approving the amended budget plan does not automatically approve every purchase or program within it, but allows MTFR to begin pursuing its planned items, with trustees voting on those items individually as they are priced out in the coming year.

The first item Cannell brought forward for the 2026 budget was the creation of a 40-hour career community paramedic position, which the trustees unanimously approved; they later approved the hiring of Steffinie Brewer to fill the position, effective Dec. 27.

Cannell described community paramedicine as a “medical prevention-type initiative” focused on helping residents on a nonemergency basis by providing in-home preventive care and connecting them to other health and social services. He said the program is part of a broad healthcare effort to reduce hospital readmissions, and as such, community paramedicine also often includes post-doctor follow-up visits and aid with managing chronic conditions.

Similar programs exist or are beginning in nearby municipalities; Cannell noted that Xenia recently began its own community paramedicine program, and in nearby Montgomery County, the Dayton Fire Department has partnered with Premier Health to offer community paramedicine. The program’s website notes that community paramedics help connect residents with “primary care physicians, prenatal care or senior care services,” in addition to helping manage medications, identifying basic household needs in conjunction with a social worker and performing safety checks within the home.

Cannell added that MTFR’s burgeoning program could open doors to partnerships and outside funding. One local partnership will be with the YS Police Department’s community outreach specialists, who provide social services and access to food, transportation and mental health resources. He noted that the community paramedic position and the community outreach specialist positions provide complementary services to the community.

“I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” Cannell said.

Moir noted that beyond prevention-focused outreach, creating the position could also help address staffing needs on the emergency side. A community paramedic, she said, could still be available for emergency calls when needed.

Introducing Brewer, Cannell told trustees that she is involved in regional medical oversight as a a paramedic, serving on the Miami Valley Medical Board that approves emergency medical protocols. Cannell added that, in addition to Brewer’s credentials, her temperament made her, in his view, a strong candidate for the position.

“Part of the challenge of [filling a position] like this is finding a person that’s very compassionate and caring and really wants to make a difference,” he said.

Cannell noted that MTFR had been discussing the idea of adding a community paramedic position to its roster, based mostly on concerns about repeat calls within the department’s broader, ongoing focus on responding to overlapping calls.

When Brewer came in to interview for a paramedic position, Cannell said, her background of experience in community paramedicine helped move the concept into fruition.

“I thought, ‘We’ve got to jump on this opportunity,’ because there are a lot of communities out there seeking to start community paramedic programs,” Cannell said.

As part of the broader budget work underway, Cannell also requested action related to capital planning for to-be-purchased MTFR equipment and future ambulance payments. The trustees approved a separate set of resolutions tied to establishing a capital fund, which they discussed later in the meeting as they continued end-of-year financial housekeeping.

At the meeting’s end, Moir and Mucher gave their thanks to Trustee Don Hollister for his eight years of service as a trustee; Monday’s meeting marked Hollister’s last regular meeting as a trustee. Hollister was elected to his first four-year term as a trustee in 2017; he did not seek a third term of service in this year’s election.

“Thank you for your continued service,” Mucher said, adding that Hollister will still have one special meeting to attend before the end of the year.

“So don’t go away,” Mucher said, with a laugh.

“I’ll be around,” Hollister said, shaking hands with his fellow trustees.

