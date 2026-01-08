Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 9, 2025

BASKETBALL

Triple loss for varsity boys

The Bulldogs boys varsity team netted three losses in nonconference play over the last two weeks, falling 77–42 to West Jefferson Monday, Dec. 29; 83–37 to Oyler on Saturday, Jan. 3; and 91–59 to Twin Valley South on Monday, Jan. 5. Sophomores Maddox Buster, Alex Lewis and Luke Mikesell were the offensive leaders across the three games, followed closely by junior Sameer Sajabi and senior Dylan Reed. Buster and Reed also led the team in rebounds during the difficult matches.

The boys’ conference record is 1–3, with an overall season record of 2–9.

Scores for varsity girls matches against Belmont and conference rivals Emmanuel Christian had not been reported at press time.

BOWLING

Boys defeat Jefferson High

The varsity boys bowling team returned to the lanes Monday, Jan. 5, with a decisive 2,203–843 win over Jefferson High across two regular games and a Baker game. Sophomores Bryce Fleming and Orion Sage-Frabotta were nearly neck-and-neck for scoring, with Fleming racking up 340 pins and Sage-Frabotta one pin shy at 339.

The boys hold a conference record of 3–1, with an overall season record of 6–2; the team is currently second in conference play.