Village to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day — march cancelled, indoor program still on

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday, Jan. 19. The 2026 theme is “MLK: Man of Action.”

The annual march through downtown, which was scheduled to step off at about 9:45 a.m., has been cancelled due to chilly temperatures in the forecast. The indoor MLK Day programming will continue as planned at 11 a.m. in the Bryan Center gymnasium. The program will include musical selections from the World House Choir; focusing remarks by Kevin Powell, journalist, activist and filmmaker; essays by Yellow Springs youth; the awarding of the 2026 YS Peacemaker Prize; and spoken word and dance performances. A soup lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., an open mic for words and/or music inspired by MLK, will be held at the Coretta Scott King Center, 781 Livermore St.

Contributions to support the day’s activities may be made at the365projectys.org. For more information, email the365projectys@gmail.com

(NOTE: Owing to the holiday, the News will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19, and as a result, next week’s paper will be delivered a day late.)