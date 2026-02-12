— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS-IN

• Stephen Green: Planning Commission

• Johanna Schultz-Herman (returning) and Brian Gibson: Environmental Commission

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 2, 2026 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for January

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-04 Repealing Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures”

• Reading of Resolution 2026-06 Approving Dues for Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County for 2026

• Reading of Resolution 2026-07 Designating Judy Kintner as Village Council’s Designee to Receive Public Records Training on Behalf of Each of the Elected Officials Pursuant to and in Accordance with Ohio Revised Code Section 109.43(B) and 149.43(E) (1)

• Reading of Resolution 2026-08 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with Choice One Engineering for Engineering Services for the Storm Sewer Improvement Project on Fairfield Pike

• Reading of Resolution 2026-09 Approving Purchase of a YSPD Cruiser at State Bid Pricing

• Reading of Resolution 2026-10 Authorizing the Village Manager to Apply for Grant Funding from Ohio Department of Transportation

• Reading of Resolution 2026-11 Approving 2026 Expenditures for “AMERICA 250” Events as Appropriated in the Village of Yellow Springs 2026 Budget

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:40 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:50 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:05 p.m.)

• Village Goals Document Discussion (Giardullo: 45 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:50 p.m.)

• Housing: Next Steps (DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS (8:10 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:10 p.m.)

Monday, March 2:

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-04 Repealing Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures”

• Reading of Resolution 2026-12 Approving 2026 Expenditures for Public Arts and Culture Commission as Appropriated in the Village of Yellow Springs 2026 Budget

• Reading of Resolution 2026-13 Approving 2026 Expenditures for Environmental Commission as Appropriated in the Village of Yellow Springs 2026 Budget

• Reading of Resolution 2026-14 Approving Village Goals for 2026-2027

• Prioritization of Projects/Requests

• Special Reports Topic Discussion

• Quarterly Financials

• End of Year Report: Finance

• End of Year Report: Treasurer

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937- 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.