Tour de fours

Continuing the CMYS 2025-26 season, the Balourdet Quartet — Angela Bae and Justin DeFilipis, violin; Benjamin Zannoni, viola; and Russel Houston, cello — braved the cold climes to return to Yellow Springs and perform at the First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Feb. 1.

Next in the series, on Sunday March 22, is the Galvin Cello Quartet. All CMYS performances are broadcast on Discover Classical WDPR 88.1/WDPG 89.9; check the listings for dates and times.