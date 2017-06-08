Paul B. Miller, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, at Friends Care Center. He was 84.

Paul was born Oct. 3, 1932, in Streator, Ill., to the late Herbert and Myrtle (Bandre) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nine siblings. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marjory Miller; sons Robert (Kimberly) Miller and Stewart Miller; daughter Paula (Jeffrey) Sabato; and grandchildren John Miller, Mara Miller, Theoren Sabato, Vincent Sabato and Annelise Sabato.

Paul served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the State of Ohio working on programs that help returning veterans find employment. He enjoyed working on his cars, was an avid baseball fan and was very involved in the YS Booster Club while his children attended school.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 7, at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Paul’s honor. Arrangements are entrusted to Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home.