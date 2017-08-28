Help make the village “dementia-friendly”

Over the next 18 months, the YS Senior Center will work with the Greene County Council on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association and other local service providers to make the village a dementia-friendly community, funded by the Dayton Foundation and the YS Community Foundation. The Senior Center wants to improve the community’s ability to recognize and support seniors who are experiencing cognitive difficulties as they move about the town, conduct business with local businesses and interact with local law enforcement, EMT and other services and organizations.

The Senior Center will educate the community on best practices for recognizing and communicating with those experiencing dementia, with the further goal of increasing community knowledge about the resources available for elders experiencing cognitive challenges and for their caretakers. The Senior Center also wants to learn from the community about possible gaps and unmet needs for services.

The discussion will begin at a kick-off breakfast on Friday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m., at the Senior Center. For more information, contact Toni Dosik at antoniadosik315@gmail.com or Kate LeVesconte at klevesconte@gmail.com.