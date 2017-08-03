Aug
Sports
The final swim meet of the season for the Sea Dogs turned out to be a record-setting one for the team, with 12 team records and one league record being broken. Pictured are Joslyn Herring, Allie Hundley, Gini Meekin and Kaitlyn Uptegraft, who broke the team record for the 100-free relay in the girls ages 9–10 category. (Submitted photo)

Sea dogs place fourth in swim meet

The Yellow Springs Aquatic Club — the Sea Dogs — ended their season on July 22, placing fourth out of six teams in the league championship meet at the Urbana City Pool. Twelve team records and one league record were broken. 

Brooklyn Talley, in the girls 6 and under 25-free, broke the league record set in 2010 with a time of 21.38 seconds, and broke a team record in the 25-back. Other team records broken were: Allie Hundley, girls 9–10, 25-free; Joslyn Herring, Allie Hundley, Gini Meekin and Kaitlyn Uptegraft, girls 9–10, 100-free relay; Abby Graver, girls 13–14, 50-free and 100 IM; Anna Carlson, Annlyn Foster Abby Graver and Lexi Noble, girls 13–14, 200-free relay and 200 medley relay; Sam Todd, boys 15–18, 50-free and 100-free; and David Walker, boys 15–18, 50-fly and 100 IM. 

The girls 6 and under group, including Savannah Goodman, Elizabeth Hill, Brooklyn Talley and Briana Uptegraft, and the girls 13–14 group, including Anna Carlson, Fiona Chen, Riana Chen, Annlyn Foster, Natalie Galarza, Abby Graver, Lexi Noble, Ashlea Roe, Gina Roth and Madison Werner, both won high points at the meet.

Sea dogs place fourth in swim meet

by YS News Staff
