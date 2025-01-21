Yellow Springs Schools are closed Wednesday, Jan. 22

The Yellow Springs Board of Education made the decision Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21, to close village schools on Wednesday, Jan. 22, due to the prevailing extreme temperatures.

The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, Friends Preschool, and the Greene County Career Center and the Antioch School have not yet reported; please contact them directly for updated information. Check with your school or organizing individuals for rescheduled events and after-school activities.

The Open Air Village will keep its usual hours.

Dangerous weather: Very low temperatures make outdoor activity potentially hazardous: hypothermia and frostbite can occur. Dress warmly and be wary of icy patches. Greene County Public Health has released a Winter Storm Preparedness sheet, which may be viewed through this link.

Warming Centers: Please note that designated warming centers in Yellow Springs include the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., and the Yellow Springs Senior Center, 227 Xenia Ave.

Wellness checks: If you have concerns over someone who may need assistance, call the Yellow Springs Police Department non-emergency number at 937-767-7206 for a wellness check.

Windchill: Below is a National Weather Service chart that indicates the combinations of ambient temperatures, wind chill and exposure time with regards to dangers of frostbite. Take precautions when outdoors and avoid exposing skin.