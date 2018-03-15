Village of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Environmental Commission

Thursday, March 15, 5:45 p.m.

• Village Council

Monday, March 19, 7 p.m.

• Energy Board

Tuesday, March 20, 6 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.