SPRING CLEAN-UP WEEK

SPRING CLEAN-UP WEEK BEGINS MON., MAY 7
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
During the week of May 7–11,
household items large and small that
are placed at the curb with your regu-
lar trash pick-up will be removed for
free by Rumpke. This ser vice is for
Village solid waste customers only.
If you have any general questions,
please call 767-7202 x221.

RUMPKE BULK ITEMS RULES:
• GLASS – must be broken out of
window frames, shower doors,
storm doors, etc. by customer
• CONSTRUCTION ITEMS –
6 cans of construction or 2 full
hoppers is the limit
• FREON CONTAINING UNITS
– Freon must be removed from
item by customer
• MATTRESSES – should be
wrapped and marked/the frame
broken to indicate the presence of
bed bugs

Limbs and brush, as well as old
tires, are not accepted by Rumpke.
Please visit http://www.co.greene.oh.us
& click on Environmental Ser vices
for more information.

Rumpke is proud to partner with
The Village of Yellow Springs to keep
our community clean and green!

by YS News Staff
