Yellow Springs Public Notices

PUBLIC MEETINGS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Planning Commission
Monday, August 13, 7 p.m.

• Justice System Task Force
Tuesday, August 14, 7 p.m.

• Environmental Commission
Thursday, August 16, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

