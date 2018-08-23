YS school board appoints new member

The Yellow Springs School Board has named TJ Turner to fill Sean Creighton’s vacated seat on the five-person board.

The board decided during a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 16, to appoint Turner, contingent on his acceptance. Turner accepted Friday, Aug. 17, according to Board President Aida Merhemic.

“We are excited to have him on our team as we move forward,” Merhemic wrote in an email.

Creighton’s resignation Aug. 1 was prompted by his family’s move out of the district this summer. The four-year term ends Dec. 31, 2019.

Turner’s appointment is effective immediately, according to Merhemic, who added that he will be sworn in at a future school board meeting.

A research scientist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Turner holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering and material science from Cornell University. As a military reserve officer he has served three tours in Afghanistan and is a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star. He is also a published author of historical fiction.

Turner was co-chair of the committee to pass the proposed capital improvement levy that failed last spring. He and his wife, Nancy, have three children in the local schools.