Beggars Night and bonfires tonight

This year’s Beggars Night will be held Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m. throughout the village. The annual bonfires, sponsored by the Yellow Springs Police Department, will be held at the following locations:

• Northwood and Whitehall drives

• 224 W. Davis St.

• “The triangle” at Whiteman, Livermore and Davis streets

• 1415 Meadow Lane

• The 300 block of Union St.

• 275 Kingsfield Court

• Edgefield and Southgate drives

For safety during Halloween festivities, it is recommended that trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight and use reflective tape or stickers on costumes or treat bags to ensure visibility to drivers. Trick-or-treaters should look all ways and listen for traffic before crossing, as traffic may be heavier than usual in residential areas. Likewise, drivers should be aware that children tend to congregate in large groups around fire and police vehicles, which give out candy each year.