On Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, Pauline (McKnight) Bittner Pitstick passed away at home.

Pauline was preceded in death by husbands, Max Pitstick and Edward Bittner; son, Larry Bittner; parents, Clyde and Dorothy (Burcham) McKnight; brothers, Lawrence, Gene, Gary and James; and sisters, Juanita and JoAnn.

She is survived by son, Richard (Martha) Bittner; grandson, Richard Bittner; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Bittner; granddaughter, Marnee (Lee) Bennett; great-grandsons, Paul and Henry Bennett; daughter-In-Law, Kathy Bittner; granddaughters, Lauren Bittner and Dawn (Peter) Drlik; great-grandson, Austin; great-granddaughter, Lexi; great-grandson, Luke; grandson, Dustin (Erika) Bittner; step-children, Cathy Fulton (Jeff), Randy Pitstick and Steve Pitstick (Charlene); and a sister, Deana Jenkins. Pauline will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Special mention to niece Phyllis Toner, and nephew Terry (Jody) Jenkins.

Pauline will always be remembered for her love of playing cards and the care she gave her dogs. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.