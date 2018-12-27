VILLAGE JOB OPENINGS
- Published: December 27, 2018
YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
AR TS & CULTURE COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : One full member and two alternates
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : Second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : Two full members and two alternates
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : Third Thursday of each month at 5:45 p.m.
ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : Two full members and two alternates
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : First Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : Two full members and one alternate
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : First Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to
clerk@yso.com, or to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387.
No comments yet for this article.