VILLAGE JOB OPENINGS

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

AR TS & CULTURE COMMISSION

O P E N I N G S : One full member and two alternates

T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate

M E E T I N G S : Second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

O P E N I N G S : Two full members and two alternates

T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate

M E E T I N G S : Third Thursday of each month at 5:45 p.m.

ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION

O P E N I N G S : Two full members and two alternates

T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate

M E E T I N G S : First Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

O P E N I N G S : Two full members and one alternate

T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate

M E E T I N G S : First Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to

clerk@yso.com, or to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387.