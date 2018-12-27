Make your holidays Yellow & Bright with the online guide to holiday events in Yellow Springs
Yellow Springs Public Notices

VILLAGE JOB OPENINGS

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

AR TS & CULTURE COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : One full member and two alternates
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : Second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : Two full members and two alternates
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : Third Thursday of each month at 5:45 p.m.

ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : Two full members and two alternates
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : First Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : Two full members and one alternate
T E R M : 3 years full/2 years alternate
M E E T I N G S : First Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to
clerk@yso.com, or to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

