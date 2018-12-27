THE YELLOW SPRINGS EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET

REV. CODE, SEC. 5705.30

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th of January, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District of Greene County Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Such hearing will be held at the Yellow Springs School Board Room, 200 South Walnut Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

Yellow Springs Board of Education

Dawn M. Bennett, Treasurer