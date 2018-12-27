Make your holidays Yellow & Bright with the online guide to holiday events in Yellow Springs
Dec
29
2018
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday
High 34° / Low 25°
Clear
Sunday
High 39° / Low 31°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

THE YELLOW SPRINGS EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET
REV. CODE, SEC. 5705.30

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th of January, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District of Greene County Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Such hearing will be held at the Yellow Springs School Board Room, 200 South Walnut Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

Yellow Springs Board of Education
Dawn M. Bennett, Treasurer

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: