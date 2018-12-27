Public Hearing Board of Zoning Appeals

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Zoning Appeals will hold

a public hearing on the following

request:

A variance seeking relief from

section 1266.03 Permitted Signs –

(f) Business Center sign – height

and size in order to add Kettering

Health Network Community Phy-

sicians of Yellow Springs to the

DMS Ink sign. DMS Ink, Property

Owner – 888 Dayton Street – Parcel

ID # F19000100030001500. in the

PUD (Planned Unit Development)

District.

A PUBLIC HEARING FOR

A VARIANCE REQUEST WILL

BE HELD ON THE ABOVE

APPLICATION:

DATE: Wednesday, January 9, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers,

2nd floor, Br yan Center, 100

Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH

45387

This notice provides you and

ever y other interested party the

opportunity to appear or have input

at the hearing. You may come in

person or have someone appear on

your behalf. You may express your

views in writing by providing a copy

to the Clerk of Council for inclusion

in the record of the hearing. A copy

of the permit application may be

examined at the Council Chambers,

or at the office of the Zoning Adminis-

trator both in the Bryan Community

Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow

Springs, Ohio. Questions regard-

ing the application, zoning code

or procedures may be directed to

the Zoning Administrator Denise

Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by

email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.

oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator