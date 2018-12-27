Public Hearing Board of Zoning Appeals
- Published: December 27, 2018
PUBLIC HEARING
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Zoning Appeals will hold
a public hearing on the following
request:
A variance seeking relief from
section 1266.03 Permitted Signs –
(f) Business Center sign – height
and size in order to add Kettering
Health Network Community Phy-
sicians of Yellow Springs to the
DMS Ink sign. DMS Ink, Property
Owner – 888 Dayton Street – Parcel
ID # F19000100030001500. in the
PUD (Planned Unit Development)
District.
A PUBLIC HEARING FOR
A VARIANCE REQUEST WILL
BE HELD ON THE ABOVE
APPLICATION:
DATE: Wednesday, January 9, 2019
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers,
2nd floor, Br yan Center, 100
Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH
45387
This notice provides you and
ever y other interested party the
opportunity to appear or have input
at the hearing. You may come in
person or have someone appear on
your behalf. You may express your
views in writing by providing a copy
to the Clerk of Council for inclusion
in the record of the hearing. A copy
of the permit application may be
examined at the Council Chambers,
or at the office of the Zoning Adminis-
trator both in the Bryan Community
Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow
Springs, Ohio. Questions regard-
ing the application, zoning code
or procedures may be directed to
the Zoning Administrator Denise
Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by
email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.
oh.us.
Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator
