Thermography
Jan
06
2019
Clear
Sunday
High 44° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Monday
High 54° / Low 47°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
Local Indian food venue Aahar India burned Saturday evening. No one was injured. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Local Indian food venue Aahar India burned Saturday evening. No one was injured. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Aahar India burns

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Aahar India, the local Indian food trailer at 101 S Walnut St., next to the Corner Cone, burned Saturday evening.

According to the Yellow Springs Police Department dispatcher on duty, the call came in at about 7:30 p.m. Crews finished up and left the scene at about 9:30 p.m.

Although two ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with a MTFR pumper truck, no one was injured. And while officially it was reported that the establishment suffered “unknown damages,” a firefighter on the scene considered it “most likely a total loss.” None of the surrounding structures were damaged.

More details about the incident will appear in an upcoming issue of the Yellow Springs News.

No related posts.

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: