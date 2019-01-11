Aahar India seeks help to rebuild

Aahar India, the local Indian food truck at 101 S. Walnut St. next to the Corner Cone, burned Saturday evening, Jan. 5. Miami Township firefighters quelled the blaze within a few minutes of arriving and no one was injured.

Although the trailer sustained unknown damages, a firefighter on the scene deemed it “most likely a total loss.” But Akhilesh Nigam, who has owned and operated the take-out restaurant for the last nine years, is already thinking of the future.

“Whether I have to rebuild this one or get a new one, we’ll see,” he said on Monday. “When I do it, I’ll make it better than it was before.”

“I want to run it again, because that’s my passion,” he added.