David C. Norman, “Dave,” of Huber Heights, reunited with his wife, Jane, on Jan. 24, 2019. He was 80.

Dave was born on May 5, 1938, in South Kingston, R.I., to the late Clinton and Marguerite Norman. In addition to his wife and parents, Dave was preceded in death by his stepson, John Hawes Kilbourne.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Donna) Burnet; stepdaughter, Canaan Caesar; and grandchildren, Jarrin, Erin, Molly and Aeden.

